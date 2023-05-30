NEITI Chairman, Adekunle bags national honour

The Federal Government has conferred the national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on Sir Olusegun Adeyemi Adekunle; Chairman, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

A lawyer, seasoned administrator and former Federal Permanent Secretary, Adekunle was among the three hundred and thirty nine (339) Nigerians recently awarded national honours by former President Muhammadu Buhari in recognition of his selfless service to Nigeria.

His educational and professional background spans several fields including law, public service, intellectual property rights management, multilateral trade negotiations and the humanities. He has served in key economic sectors of the country some of which are as Chairman, Governing Board of the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Member, CAC Board, the Aviation Representative on the Board of the Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission, National Representative on the OPEC Economic Commission Board and Alternate National Resentative on the African Petroleum Producers Association.



Over the years, Sir Olusegun Adekunle has built capacity for management and coordination of donor assisted developmental projects.

Amongst other notable assignments, Sir Adekunle has served as the Secretary of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 during the pandemic and most recently, Secretary and Head of Secretariat for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

A knight of John Wesley in the Methodist Church, Nigeria, he is also the Deputy Chancellor of the Diocese of Ogbomosho Anglican Communion, Chairman; University of Ilorin Alumni Association (Abuja Chapter), President of Ogbomosho First (O-1st Group) Community Initiative, BOT Member, Ogbomosho Recreation Club and member of the prestigious IBB Golf Club, Abuja.