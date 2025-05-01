NEGF Meeting: Buni Commends Tinubu for Leadership at Difficult Time

Yobe State Governor and host of the 11th North East Governors Forum (NEGF) meeting, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, CON, COMN, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership during a challenging period in the nation’s history.

Governor Buni made this statement today while addressing Governors from Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, and Bauchi States at the NEGF meeting in Damaturu.

“We must commend President Tinubu for his dedication and unwavering commitment to leading the nation through these difficult times. His policies and programs are crucial for building a strong, united, peaceful, and economically prosperous Nigeria,” Governor Buni stated.

The Governor highlighted the importance of maintaining the progress achieved in peace, security, and socio-economic development across the region. He emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among member states, the Federal Government, and security agencies to address the resurgence of Boko Haram activities effectively.

“We must act swiftly to consolidate the gains we have achieved over the years. It is essential for us to share our resolutions with security chiefs and relevant federal agencies to deepen our synergy and ensure a timely response to emerging threats,” he added.

Governor Buni expressed confidence in the Forum’s ability to review past resolutions, assess progress, and devise workable alternatives to achieve set objectives.

While commending the bravery and sacrifice of security personnel and local vigilante groups, Governor Buni stressed the need to reduce dependence on federal allocations by unlocking the region’s economic potential.

“With our rich arable lands and vast population, we must prioritize agriculture to ensure food security and create employment opportunities for our youth. Making agriculture attractive and profitable through mechanization and adequate inputs is our moral obligation as leaders,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Borno State Governor and NEGF Chairman, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, expressed concerns over renewed security challenges in parts of the region.

He assured that the Forum would continue to support security agencies in addressing these threats and urged citizens to embrace agriculture while adhering to NIMET’s warnings to mitigate the effects of flooding.

The Forum reiterated its commitment to fostering regional cooperation and finding sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the North East region.