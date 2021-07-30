NEF 2021 conference focuses on powering industrialisation – Chairman

The Chairman of Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF), Dr Daniel Adeuyi, says the 2021 virtual conference of the forum scheduled for Aug.5 and Nov.30, will focus on powering industrialisation.

Adeuyi stated this in a statement by Mr Adekunle Makinde, the former National Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the conference titled: “Powering a Sustainable Industrial Revolution” would review the growth in the power sector, identify energy transition priorities for Nigeria and Africa on the road to the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference.

“It will also highlight energy financing solutions for agri-food services and award winners of the energy ideas competition,” he said.

NEF Chairman said this year’s edition would assemble key insights from stakeholders and identify recommendations for a just, equitable and sustainable energy transition to foster inclusive electricity sector growth.

“It will also upscale climate-smart energy finance and facilitate a green industrial revolution.

“NEF 2021 will feature over four best in class capacity building virtual workshops; they are Energy Pacesetters Panel, supported by All On.

“Power Sector Impact Workshop, by USAID Nigeria Power Sector Programme, Agri-Food Energy Solutions by NIEEE-NEF and GEF-SGP and Africa Energy Innovation Contest is NIEEE-NEF and All on Hub,” he said.

Adeuyi said that over 800 participants were expected to engage with the virtual conference.

According to him, the aim of the NEF 2021 conference is to demonstrate a new approach for up-skilling and re-skilling energy sector professionals across the transition to a net-zero power system.

Co-Chairman, Makinde, said the virtual conference organisers are committed to delivering value for all stakeholders across the energy sector while considering health and safety first.

“The conference will focus on key initiatives pertinent to mobilising energy investments for climate development, adaption, mitigation and finance, thereby facilitating better recovery post-Covid-19.

“The Minister of State for Power, Dr Goddy Agba, is expected to formally open the webinar series on Aug.5.

“Also, the lead discussants are Janet Rogan, UK COP26 Regional Ambassador for Africa; Colin Dreizin, Director, Economic Growth and Environment, USAID Nigeria; Wale Shonibare, Director, Energy Financial Solutions and Policy, African Development Bank.

“Also, Jean-Paul Adam, Director, Technology and Climate Change, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa,” he said.

Makinde said that experts and panelists at the NEF2021 virtual conference are Sandra Dozie, CEO, Salpha Energy; Dr Joel Igba, Senior Manager, Vestas Wind, Denmark; Ibiene Okeleke, MD, Energy Training Centre; Sele Inegbedion, Hub Manager, All On.

“Others are Omobola Omofaiye, CCO, Energy; Jumoke Dada,Founder, Taeillo; Jadeed Beita, Senior Engineer, Siemens Energy, UK; Nnaemeka Ikegwonu, CEO, Cold Hubs; and Jadesola Rawa, Partnerships and Policy Associate, All On, as the guest moderator,” he said. (NAN)

