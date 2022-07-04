NEDC, Yobe govt. partner to train 150 youths on waste management, recycling

North-East Development Commission (NEDC), in collaboration with Yobe government, has trained 150 scavengers on efficient waste management practice and recycling in the state.

NEDC Focal Person in the state, Dr Ali Abbas, said that the participants were made up of 50 trainers, who were supposed to be the up-takers of such waste and 100 scavengers who were called garbage collectors.

“Our target is to train these youths on waste management practice and recycling and link them up with the market directly, instead of having third parties in terms of transactions and value chain processes,’’ he said.

Abbas added that the participants were selected from the 17 local government areas of the state, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and other stakeholders.

“This is to ensure that the participants are those who are directly involved in waste management and recycling,’’ he said.

The NEDC focal person noted that the five-day training would hold between Monday and Friday.

Earlier in his remarks, Prof. Musa Lawan, a Consultant with Bluescape Consultant Limited, who anchored the training, said that the programme was aimed at adding value to the participants.

“The workshop is to add value to the participants and show them how they can recycle wastes after collection,” he said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Sidi Karasuwa, thanked the Federal Government for the creation of NEDC.

Karasuwa, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Tonga Bularafa, said that the commission’s activities in the region had minimised chances of youths to be engaged in unwholesome acts. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

