NEDC trains 50 women on renewable energy, distributes energy-efficient stoves in Gombe

By Hajara Leman

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), in collaboration with Gombe Government, trained 50 women on renewable energy and distributed energy efficient stoves to them.

Mr. Aliyu Abdulkadir, the training Coordinator NEDC, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday after the training.

He said the aim of the training was to equip the women with knowledge regarding the climate change as a phenomenon and what they could do to mitigate it’s impact.

the exercise was to achieive target set by the Federal Government to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports SDG 13 is one of the 17 goals established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 with its official mission statement. “

“Nigeria and the rest of the world have been dealing with a general change in the climate and this climate change as phenomenal, is something that is affecting our livelihood, health care, food sustainability and other aspects of our socio economic well-being.

“Unless they are properly tackled, the world will no longer be the same and our generation will not be able to pass unto the upcoming generation what we inherited from our ancestors in terms of environment which is crucial.

“This training is part of the mitigation process because women were being taught how to use energy sufficient stoves which would help in ensuring that energy consumption is minimised .

“ The women can equally serve as advocates and positive partners in the fight against climate change and global warming ,” he explained.

NAN reports that each of the trainees received one energy efficient stove, undisclosed amount of cash and certificate.

Mrs Asabe Yakubu, one of the trainees, thanked NEDC for selecting her as a beneficiary of the training which she described as enriching.

“Prior to the training I did not have knowledge about climate change.

“ I am going to put into practice what I was taught in this training to the benefit of my family, immediate community and the country in general. (NAN)

