NEDC to begin execution of 35 projects in Taraba – Commissioner

May 16, 2021



The North East Development (NEDC) will soon  begin the execution of 35 projects in Taraba in line with its mandate.

Chief David Kente, Commissioner, representing North East in the made the disclosure on while with newsmen in Jalingo.

He said that two projects would be executed in each of the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to him, three mega secondary schools would also be built in all the three senatorial districts in the state.

He said that contractors would soon be mobilised to sites as all modalities have been concluded towards the execution of the projects.

Kente, a former aspirant on the of the APC urged residents to cooperate with the contractors towards the successful execution of the projects.

“The North East Development as a new agency of government established two years ago taken its time to produce a blueprint towards delivering effectively on it’s mandate.

” The commission, in the next three weeks will commence the execution of 35 projects in all the 16 local government areas in the state.

” Two projects have being approved for each of the 16 local government areas and as well the construction of three mega secondary schools one each in all the senatorial districts in the state.

” We also have provision for scholarships and other in critical areas.

” I am advising residents to cooperate with contractors as the work commence soon those projects are fully delivered,’ Kente said. (NAN)

