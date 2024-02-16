NEDC sensitises 150 youths to dangers of drug abuse in Adamawa

North East Development Commission (NEDC) says it has sensitised 150 youths in Adamawa to the dangers of drug trafficking and abuse.

Mr David Folaranmi, the resource person incharge of the exercise, said this on Friday in Yola.

He said the training was part of prevention strategies toward curtailing the urgly trend of drug abuse among youths in the State.

He said the exercise was sponsored by the commission under its Education Endowment Fund (EEF).

He explained that the state had been battling with cases of substance abuse and other related offences.

He charged the participants to replicate what they had learnt in their various communities to reduce the urgly trend.

“Our expectation is to see a drastic reduction in substance abuse in the state and county at large.

“You did well in the training, I want you to know that we are praud of you; please be role models and ambassadors of the crusade.

“It is very important to make sure that you did not fall victim to what you are preaching against,” he said.

He said monitoring and evaluation would be conducted in the next six weeks to find out the level of stepping down the sensitisation.

Mr Bitrus Amlai, the team leader, encouraged the participants to replicate the knowledge acquired in their respective communities to achieve the objective of the training.

He described the training as desirous and timely as it had exposed the participants to the negative results of drug abuse.

Jeremiah Joshua, who spoke on behalf of the participants, assured that they would be vanguards of the campaign against drug abuse wherever they found themselves.

He appreciated the commission for the opportunities given to them to carry out the awareness campaign. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado