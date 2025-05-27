NEDC presents relief items to victims of windstorm, vulnerable in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The North East Development Commission ( NEDC), on Tuesday presented relief items to victims of windstorm and vulnerable persons across 21 Local Government Areas in Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relief items were presented to the leadership of the various groups for onward distribution to intended beneficiaries.

The groups to benefit from the items are Persons with Disabilities, religious leaders, FOMWAN, WICAN, Youth Groups and orphanages.

Speaking at the official presentation to repre

sentatives of the groups in Yola, Alhaji Lawan Hamidu, Assistant General Manager, Logistics and Stabilisation, NEDC Abuja, said that the gesture was to support the intended beneficiaries.

“In recent weeks, we have witnessed the devastating effects of the windstorm that swept through parts of Adamawa State like Numan, Ganye and Mayo-Belwa.

“Homes were damaged, livelihoods disrupted, and many families left in distress,” he said.

According to him, challenges like these affect mostly vulnerable persons such as children, persons with disabilities, orphans and families who struggle to meet basic needs.

He added: “That is why the NEDC has come here today, not just with cartons of spaghetti, noodles and vegetable oil but to sympathise with the victims”.

Fatima Bakari, NEDC’s Acting State Coordinator in Adamawa, said the commission was established with the critical mandate to coordinate and drive the reconstruction, rehabilitation, resettlement and development of the North East Region.

“In line with this mandate, the commission has recorded significant achievements in the state, of which are the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure including schools across the 21 LGAs as well as provision of classroom furniture and learning materials.

“Also, the construction of three mega schools in each of the senatorial districts, construction of 2.5km road in College of Education Hong.

“Reconstruction of 1.1km road in Federal College of Education, and 2.5km in Garkida, Gombi LGA and construction of 500 mass housing in six LGAs,” she said.

In their remarks, Malam Ismail Modibbo and Rev. Victor Manzo representing the Muslim Council and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) respectively, appreciated the gesture and assured that the items would reach the targeted beneficiaries at the grassroots. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)