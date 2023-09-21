NEDC mulls establishment of insurgency museum in Maiduguri

By Yakubu Uba

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), says it is considering establishment of a museum on Boko Haram insurgency in Maiduguri, Borno.

The museum would be established in ollaboration betwern the Commission and the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mr Mohammed Alkali, stated this on Thursday in Maiduguri at an event to mark the 2023 International Day of Peace, organised by Peace Ambassador Centre for Humanitarian Aid And Empowerment.

Acoording to Alkali, the museum will bring out the physical aspect of the insurgency for future generations to come and see, to enable them to understand the conflict.

While reiterating commitment of the commission to bringing succour to the victims of insurgency, Alkali said the Commission has been part and parcel of development of the University’s Centre for Counter Terrorism.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, lauded the NEDC’s support to peace building programmes in the region, especially in the University where it constructed the Centre for Peace and Counter Terrorism Research.

Shugaba saidthe university did not close for a day because of the insurgency, adding that, “if it had closed, it would be a sign of defeat and surrender to the terrorists’ ideology”.

Highlights of the occasion included paper presentations, investiture of Alkali and other personalities in recognition of their contributions to peace restoration in Borno and the region. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

