NEDC flags off construction of 500 housing units in Bauchi

North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in collaboration with Bauchi State Government has commenced construction of 500 mass housing units in Bauchi, to address housing deficit in state.


NEDC’s Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Goni-Alkali, stated this at ground breaking ceremony of project on Thursday in Bauchi.

Goni-Alkali said that 300 houses would be built in Bauchi metropolis while 200 others would be spread across 20 local government areas of state.

According to him, project is to ease accommodation problems as well as fast track rapid social and economic development of the state, to mitigate the devastation caused by the insurgency.

Goni-Alkali said that commission had so far constructed 1,000 housing units in Marte LGA of Borno, adding that houses had been handed over to state government.

He said that commission would also construct one primary school in each of senatorial districts across six states in the region, to promote educational development.

managing director said that commission had presented food and non-food items to Bauchi State Government for distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He listed items to include 10,000 bags of rice; 2,000 bags of sugar; 10,000 gallons of palm oil; 3,000 cartons of pasta; 2,000 blankets; 2,000 plastic mats and 1,000 mosquito nets.

In his remarks, Gov. Bala Mohammed, lauded the impact of the commission in the North-East with regard to the construction of schools and roads.

Mohammed also commended NEDC for the provision of other essential services since inception in 2019.

He said that the commission had constructed one block of six classrooms across the 20 local government areas of the state.

“We have recieved the intervention of the commission in health and agriculture,” he said.

Mohammed promised to distribute the donated items judiciously to the deserving families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Goni-Alkali and other officials of the commission would inspect road projects in Alkaleri and Kirfi, and  Visco Vaginal Fistula (VVF) Centre in Ningi. (NAN)

