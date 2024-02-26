NEDC executes 134 projects in Taraba

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), says it has executed no fewer than 134 projects in various sectors across Taraba.

Mr Muhammed Alkali, Managing Director/CEO, NEDC, stated this on Monday when the management and Board of the commission visited Gov. Agbu Kefas in Jalingo.

Alkali said that they were in the state to monitor some of the ongoing projects, and as well introduce the new members of the board recently inaugurated to the governor.

He said that most of the projects have been completed and ready for handing over, while some were at various stages of execution and would be completed within the stipulated time.

Responding, the governor commended the commission and pledged his administration`s collaboration and support to the commission.

He said that the visit attests to the commission`s commitment to the development of the region.

“I am aware of the challenges confronting our region in the areas of infrastructure and security.

“I am optimistic that with the right collaboration, we shall overcome it. The NEDC plays a crucial role in achieving our goals and so we hold you in high esteem.

“We will provide all the necessary collaboration and support to ensure the full implementation of your projects in our state.

“Let me call on all other stakeholders to join us in achieving the desired development of our dear state, as we cannot limit ourselves to the government alone.

“The task ahead of us as stakeholders is enormous but not insurmountable,”he said.(NAN)

By Martins Abochol