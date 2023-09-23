NEDC distributes palliatives to people with disability in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has commenced distribution of palliatives to people living with disability in Borno.

During the exercise on Saturday in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, the Managing Director of the commission, Mr Mohammed Alkali, said the gesture was in line with the commission’s mandate.

Alkali, who was represented by the NEDC Coordinator for Borno, Mr Mohammed Umaru, said the exercise started with the people with disability in Maiduguri metropolitant and would be extended to their members in the 26 LGAs of the state.

“What we are doing here today will also be done in remaining 26 LGAs of Borno.

“It has also commenced or has been done in other north east states as part of measures to ensure that everyone is given a sense of belonging in line with the NEDC mandate.”

Responding, the Chairman of people living with disability in Borno, Mallam Mohammed Abubakar, thanked the commission for the gesture and assured of the leadership’s commitment to ensure fairness in sharing the 50 bags of rice and 50 cartons of spaghetti to its members in the metropolis.

Abubakar urged other organisations to emulate the gesture by the commission in reaching out to vulnerable groups in their support to victims of insurgency at this critical period. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

