NEDC distributes farm inputs to 1,625 farmers in Yobe

August 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Agriculture, News, Project 0



The North East Development Commission (NEDC), on Thursday, distributed assorted fertilisers and inputs to 1,625 rural farmers in seven local government areas of Yobe.

Dr Ali Abbas, NEDC’s Focal Person in the state, stated this at the inauguration of the inputs distribution exercise on Thursday in Damatruru.

Abbas said the beneficiaries drawn from Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Geidam and Yunusari LGAs.

He listed the inputs to include bags of NPK fertilisers; rice seeds, fungicides, pesticides, herbicides, among others

In her remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Mairo Amshi, commended the commission for the support aimed at boosting agriculture.

Amshi cautioned farmers against diversion of the inputs, saying they should ensure utilisation of the inputs to improve their living conditions.

Also , Alhaji Usman Ngaran, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Yobe chapter, commended the Federal Government for establishing the Commission.

“We are very grateful to NEDC for this timely support to rural farmers, it will go a long in improving our yield at the end of the season.

“This a great commitment and effort towards addressing imminent food in the country,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,