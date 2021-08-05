NEDC distributes farm inputs to 1,625 farmers in Yobe

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), on Thursday, distributed assorted fertilisers and inputs to 1,625 rural farmers in seven local government areas of Yobe.

Dr Ali Abbas, NEDC’s Focal Person in the state, stated this at the inauguration of the inputs distribution exercise on Thursday in Damatruru.

Abbas said the beneficiaries were drawn from Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Geidam and Yunusari LGAs.

He listed the inputs to include bags of NPK fertilisers; rice seeds, fungicides, pesticides, herbicides, among others

In her remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Mairo Amshi, commended the commission for the support aimed at boosting agriculture.

Amshi cautioned farmers against diversion of the inputs, saying they should ensure effective utilisation of the inputs to improve their living conditions.

Also speaking, Alhaji Usman Ngaran, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Yobe chapter, commended the Federal Government for establishing the Commission.

“We are very grateful to NEDC for this timely support to rural farmers, it will go a long way in improving our yield at the end of the season.

“This is a great commitment and effort towards addressing imminent food crisis in the country,” he said. (NAN)

