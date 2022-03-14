NEDC develops 10-year master plan for N/East

By Hajara Leman

Mr Mohammed Goni-Alkali, Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), says the commission will develop a 10-year master plan to fast track sustainable development of the region.

Goni-Alkali, represented by the Director Operations of the commission, Mohammed Maiwada stated this at the inauguration of the consultative meeting with stakeholders on the proposed North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP), on Monday in Gombe.

He said the commission was saddled with the responsibility of responding to humantarian crisis and devastation caused by the insurgency in the region.

“We are going to develop a master plan based on the needs assessment of the zone to be known as NESDMP.

“In order to come up with a robust regional master plan, we consider consultation with stakeholders paramount towards producing a comprehensive road map,” he said.

According to him, the proposed plan encompasses programmes and schemes to fast track physical, social and economic development of the region.

The master plan, he said, comprised 10 pillars and it would encompassed the relevant aspect of development plans and policies of Gombe State.

He said that the commission in 2021 conducted baseline surveys and held consultations with diverse groups and stakeholders across the 11 local government areas of Gombe State.

In her remarks, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, reitrated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to restore livelihood, social and economic development of persons affected by the insurgency.

Represented by Group Capt. Sadiq Shehu (Rtd), Special Adviser to the President on Disaster Management, she assured that the people of the North East would benefit from viable development programmes of the government.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, said the development of the masterplan through the inclusive engagement of stakeholders would yield workable and acceptable strategies guide NEDC’s activities in the region.

Yahaya, represented by Prof. Abubakar Njodi, Secretary to the State Government, said that such engagement was imperative towards developing a road map for the transformation of critical sectors in line with the commission’s mandates.

“Therefore, our active participation in this important consultative meeting is crucial towards ensuring the success of the commission,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by legislators, judicial officers, government officials, and representatives of development organisations. (NAN)

