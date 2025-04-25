NEDC calls for urgent improvement in Northeast’s healthcare delivery

By Philomina Attah

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has called for an urgent need for improvement in the region’s healthcare sector.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mr Muhammed Alkali, made the call during an interaction session with the Ministry of Regional Development and members of its board in Abuja on Thursday.

Alkali said that that the region, with a population of about 30 million, currently has only one outdated MRI machine.

According to him, the NEDC is taking steps to address this gap by providing new MRI machines and creating centers of medical excellence across the region.

“We want to look at the health situation in the region, and we have made a lot of mapping across all the health institutions in the Northeast.

“There are a lot of gaps in the healthcare system, so we will like to create excellent healthcare Centers across the Northeast, ” he said.

He said that the only available MRI machine was 15 years old, which is just as good as non-functional.

“We want to have a center in Gombe that will take care of heart disease patients, a center in Taraba that will take care of internal medicine, and so on.

“And we also remember that during the flood in Maiduguri, all the items and equipment in the states were destroyed, so they need to be replaced.

“We are now taking action to provide one MRI machine in each state. This is because they service not only Northeast but also other neighbouring states too,” he said.

Alkali also revealed a comprehensive master plan that would transform the region by 2030, adding that the plan would be presented at its upcoming retreat

“On the upcoming retreat, we will produce the full document in December so that members, especially directors of ministries, can go through it and probably add moreminput.

“We are inviting directors of ministries and stakeholders to review and provide further input.

“The plan, already in operation, is structured into four strategic phases: Stabilisation (2020–2022), Renewal (2022–2024), Expansion (2024–2026), and Sustainable Growth (2026–2030).

“It is anchored on 11 pillars, ranging from peaceful society and leadership in agriculture to health, education, infrastructure, and regional integration,” he said.

He said that with a projected implementation cost of around 80 billion dollars (over N31 trillion ), the plan aims to rebuild the region’s social and economic foundations after years of insurgency.

“Key initiatives include the introduction of e-mobility, rehabilitation of critical infrastructure such as bridges, and the establishment of regional transport systems like airlines and railways.

According to him, the NESDMP, validated by the federal government and supported by various ministries, is designed to be flexible, with ongoing reviews to align with current realities.

“The commission is committed to completing all outstanding projects in roads, health, and education, ensuring sustainable development and improved quality of life for the Northeast’s residents,” he said.

The Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, urged NEDC to prioritise impactful projects and collaborate with the Ministry for effective project execution.

He emphasised the ministry’s commitment to supporting the NEDC in its mandate to rebuild and transform the insurgency-affected Northeast region of Nigeria.

Momoh highlighted the importance of focusing on projects that can be started and completed within a reasonable timeframe.

He urged the commission to avoid “overextending” on initiatives that may not be deliverable.

He said that the ministry’s role was to assist the NEDC, noting that the success of the commission directly reflects on the ministry and the Federal Government’s broader development agenda.

The minister called for greater investment in critical sectors such as transportation, particularly rail connectivity and healthcare,

He emphasised the need for every state in the region to have advanced medical equipment like MRI machines.

He also encouraged the commission to explore setting up an investment corporation to ensure sustainable funding and value retention for ongoing and future projects.

Momoh reminded the NEDC of the need for transparency, regular communication, and adherence to approval thresholds, assuring that the ministry would provide guidance and support where needed.

He urged the commission to publicise its achievements, as visibility is key to ensuring that the public recognises the progress being made in the Northeast’s recovery and development.

The Commission Board Chairman, Retired Maj.Gen. Paul Tarfa, expressed deep appreciation for the collaborative platform.

Tarfa described the platform as both a moment of reflection and a reaffirmation of shared commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

He emphasised the commission’s unwavering dedication to working in close synergy with key partners.

According to him, coordination and strategic alignment are important in delivering on the NEDC’s mandate.

He reiterated the commission’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and improved welfare for all Nigerians.

General Tarfa expressed confidence that through mutual support and strategic coordination, remarkable outcomes for national development would be achieved.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)