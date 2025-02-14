Ned Nwoko and the Hope of Anioma State

By Afam Nweze

In the grand theater of Nigerian politics, where promises are as fleeting as the Harmattan breeze and truth is often the first casualty, few characters have mastered the art of illusion quite like Ned Nwoko. A man of many hats—lawyer, businessman, politician, and self-proclaimed advocate for the people—Nwoko has, over the years, perfected the craft of weaving tales so elaborate they could rival the finest Nollywood scripts. But perhaps none of his narratives has been as audacious, as tantalizing, and as riddled with contradictions as his relentless push for the creation of Anioma State.

For the uninitiated, Anioma State is the proposed carve-out from the current Delta State, a dream sold to the people of the Anioma region as the ultimate panacea for their political and economic woes. It is a dream wrapped in the glittering paper of self-determination, tied with the ribbon of cultural identity, and delivered with the solemn promise of progress. But like most dreams peddled by politicians, this one seems to dissolve upon closer inspection, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and broken promises.

Let us begin with the man himself, Ned Nwoko, the self-appointed champion of the Anioma cause. A man whose wealth and influence are as vast as the Niger River, yet whose commitment to the people he claims to represent often feels as shallow as a puddle in the dry season. Nwoko’s rhetoric is laced with the kind of grandiose declarations that make for excellent headlines but are often devoid of substance. He speaks of Anioma State as if it were a foregone conclusion, a destiny waiting to be fulfilled. Yet, one cannot help but wonder: is this truly about the people, or is it about Ned?

The creation of a new state in Nigeria is no small feat. It requires constitutional amendments, political will, and a consensus among stakeholders—ingredients that are in short supply in a country where political capital is often spent on personal aggrandizement rather than collective good. Nwoko, however, seems to believe that his charm and connections are enough to bend reality to his will. He has lobbied, he has campaigned, he has even taken his cause to the hallowed halls of the National Assembly. But for all his efforts, Anioma State remains as elusive as a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

And then there are the lies. Oh, the lies! Nwoko’s narrative is a tapestry of half-truths and outright fabrications, stitched together with the thread of political expediency. He speaks of Anioma State as if it were the only solution to the region’s problems, conveniently ignoring the fact that state creation in Nigeria has often led to more bureaucracy, more corruption, and more division. He paints a picture of a utopia where resources are equitably distributed, infrastructure is top-notch, and the people live in harmony. Yet, he fails to address the elephant in the room: how will this new state be funded? Where will the resources come from? And who will ensure that the people truly benefit?

The truth is, the creation of Anioma State is not just a political project; it is a smokescreen, a distraction from the real issues plaguing the region. It is a way for Nwoko and his ilk to position themselves as saviors while sidestepping the hard work of addressing the systemic problems that keep the people marginalized. It is a classic case of style over substance, of form over function, of promise over performance.

But perhaps the greatest irony of all is that the people of Anioma, for all their intelligence and resourcefulness, continue to buy into this mirage. They cheer at Nwoko’s speeches, they rally behind his cause, they hope against hope that this time, things will be different. And who can blame them? In a country where the odds are stacked against the common man, hope is often the only currency they have.

So, as the saga of Anioma State continues to unfold, one cannot help but marvel at the audacity of Ned Nwoko. He is a master storyteller, a puppeteer pulling the strings of a narrative that serves his interests while keeping the people chasing shadows. And in the end, whether Anioma State becomes a reality or remains a pipe dream, one thing is certain: the legend of Ned Nwoko will endure, a testament to the power of lies in a land where truth is often the scarcest commodity of all.

In the meantime, the people of Anioma wait, their hopes pinned on a dream that may never come to pass. And Ned Nwoko? He continues to spin his tales, a modern-day Scheherazade, weaving stories to keep the masses enthralled while the real work of nation-building remains undone.

Such is the tragedy of Nigerian politics, where the line between reality and illusion is as thin as a politician’s promise, and the truth is often the first casualty.

Nweze wrote from Lagos.