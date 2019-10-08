NECT unveils remodeled Maiduguri International School

The education of orphans and most vulnerable children affected by the conflicts in the North East region of Nigeria has received a further boost with the unveiling of the upgraded and remodeled Maiduguri International School by the North East Children’s Trust (NECT).

The school which has over 600 student population comprised of nursery, primary and secondary sections, was established as a co-educational institution in 1981.

The school is owned and managed by the Borno community to enhance access to quality education in the state.

The Vice Chairman of NECT, Professor Hauwa Biu said at the unveiling of the project on Tuesday in Maiduguri, that the Trust executed viable interventions to support provision of quality education to children affected by the conflict in the northeast.

Prof. Hauwa Biu added that the projects were designed to upgrade the existing infrastructure, provision of learning resources and teacher capacity development programmes.

She listed the projects to include completion of 10 block of classrooms; renovation of 44 classrooms, auditorium and staff room as well as construction of a dining hall.

Professor Hauwa Biu listed other projects which include construction of a Vocational Centre, upgrading and equipping of Physics, Chemistry and Biology Laboratories, resource rooms with computers, remodeling of a makeshift mosque, Junior Primary & Senior Primary Schools, nursery Blocks 1 & 2, electrification of the entire premises and offsetting of outstanding electricity bill as well as construction of drive ways and installation of solar powered overhead tank.

Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon. Usman Kadafur, commended NECT for its huge support aimed at reinvigorating the education sector ravaged by the decade-long insurgency in the region.

Hon. Kadafur said that the state government accorded priority to the improvement of the education sector through the establishment of new schools and improvement of teacher service and welfare scheme.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Maiduguri International School, Alhaji Mohammed Adam lauded the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to create an enabling teaching and learning environment in the school.

Adam called on teachers and students to ensure effective utilization of the facilities to achieve academic excellence.

On the objectives of NECT intervention in the School, the Executive Secretary, NECT Dr. Mariam Masha saidthe Trust undertook the upgrading and remodeling of Maiduguri International School as part of its mission to provide ecosystems of learning for children following the conflict in the region, especially the orphans and vulnerable children in the community.

Dr. Masha added that as part of the support, NECT is committed towards improving existing infrastructure in MISET, provide teacher training programmes, facilities for laboratories and other learning resources that may be required for the total education of the children.

She added further that NECT’s investment is also aimed at continuous professional development of the teachers by training of teachers and other resources for the overall interest of the students who are the primary beneficiaries of the support.

The highpoint of the unveiling ceremony was the presentation of two cheques to offset parts of the outstanding salaries and allowances of both teaching and non-teaching staff of Maiduguri International School and the payment of school fees of identified orphans who are students of the school.

The event was witnessed by several members of the Borno State Executive council members, Chairman of the of the Civil Service Commission and other state government functionaries’ parents of the students of the institution who were grateful for the laudable gesture of NECT.