NECO: We’ll not extend registration for 2021 SSCE internal candidates

June 9, 2021



The National Examinations Council () says it will not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for internal .


Mr Azeez Sani, Head Information and Public Relations Division of the council, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja Wednesday.
He said the registration exercise, which started March 31, close , June 25, and not be extended, while the examination commence unfailingly July 5.


Sani said this was to enable efficient and effective planning for the logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2021 SSCE internal.

He enjoined state Ministries of , Commandants, Principals, Proprietors and other relevant stakeholders to take note of the closing date and timely of their ’ registration.


The council, Sani said, assured all stakeholders of its resolve to have a seamless conduct of the 2021 SSCE. (NAN)

