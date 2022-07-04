NECO says no examination on Sallah day

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Examinations Council,NECO, said it has not scheduled any examination for Saturday 9th July, 2022.

The Council said this to dismiss insinuations in some quarters that the Council has scheduled examination for 9th July, 2022, which is Sallah Day (Eid- Adha).

In a press statement issued to journalists by Head Information and Public Relations Division, NECO, Azeez Sani on Monday said, “The National Examinations Council wishes to state that it has not scheduled any examination for Saturday 9th July, 2022.

“This is contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the Council has scheduled examination for 9th July, 2022, which is Sallah Day (Eid- Adha).



“Conscious of the importance of religious festivals, the Council has always made adequate provision for such in fixing examination dates.

” The Council has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, 8th July to Wednesday, 13th July, 2022 in the On-going Senior School Certificate Examination,SSCE,for School based candidates to enable Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival.”

It would be recalled that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination,SSCE, for School based Candidates commenced on 27th June, and will end on 12th August, 2022.

