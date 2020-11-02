NECO resumes 2020 SSCE Nov. 9

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it will resume the postponed 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday, Nov. 9.

Mr Azeez Sani, NECO Head Information and Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NECO Governing Board had after its Special Meeting on Oct. 21 reviewed the postponement of some papers in the 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide.

The Council had also in a press release on Oct. 25 informed the general public of indefinite postponement of the examinations due to the EndSARS protest.

“The Council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the EndSARS protests which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the Country.

”Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new time-table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.

”This new time-table will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November, 2020. The Time-Table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng.”

The Council, therefore, thanked the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended.

The council also assured the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times. (NAN)