NECO reschedules 2022 common entrance examination

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from April 23 to May 7.Mr Azeez Sani, Head Information and Public Relations Division of the council made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sani said that the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.” All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.”

The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new examination time table from the council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.” (NAN)

