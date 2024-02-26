NECO releases 2023 SSCE external results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release the 2023 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) external candidates results.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi made the announcement at a news conference in Minna on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Wushishi also unveiled an e-posting Automated Annual Posting Calendar, a software to address the myriad of problems associated with posting of the council’s staff for out-of-station assignments.

He disclosed that a total of 74,950 candidates registered for the examination with 39,213 male representing 52.31 per cent and 35,737 female, representing 47.68 per cent.

The Registrar said that of the total number that registered, 74,342 candidates sat for the examinations with 38,867 male, representing 52.28 per cent and 35,475 female, representing 47.71.

“The number of candidates that sat for English Language is 73,124 out of which 55,272, representing 75.59 per cent got Credit and above.

“The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 73,119, out of which 67,815, representing 92.75 per cent got Credit and above.

“The number of Candidates who got five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 50,066 representing 67.35 per cent,” he said.

The Registrar also noted that 62,530 candidates, representing 84.11 per cent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

He added that the number of candidates that were booked for various forms of malpractice was 8,518, as against 11,419 in 2022, which showed a decline in the number of malpractice cases by 25.4 per cent.

He said that the examination malpractice cases for 2023 SSCE External included two centres, one each in Kaduna and Ogun states.

He said two supervisors, one each in Oyo and Lagos states were blacklisted for poor supervision, inability to control the candidates, and for aiding and abetting.

Wushishi also said that a centre in Borno state was blacklisted for aiding and abetting by sharing whatsapp messages to candidates.

He said that candidates can access their results on the NECO official website www.neco.gov.ng, using their examination registration number.

The registrar, while also launching the e-posting software, said it was designed to address the myriad of problems associated with posting of the council’s staff for out-of-station assignments.

“Prior to the introduction of the annual staff posting calendar, posting of staff for various assignments were greeted with a lot of complaints arising from lopsidedness, and favouritism which gave rise to serious agitations.

“What we are doing today is taking it a step further by digitalising the process and making it seamless, thereby addressing some of those concerns associated with the manual process.

“With this new development, every worker will be notified at the beginning of the year about the type and number of assignments they are eligible for, as well as the place of assignment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SSCE External results was conducted from Nov. 20 to Dec.20 2023 while marking exercise was conducted from Jan. 22 to Thursday, Feb. 5 2024.(NAN)

By Rita Iliya/Funmiilayo Adeyemi