Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has described the death of the Registrar, National Examination Council (NECO), Prof Godswill Obioma as a great loss to the nation.

Governor Sani Bello said that Prof. Obioma’s death was coming at a time when the country needed his services in the advancement of the education sector.

He said that since he assumed office a year ago, Prof.Obioma had made his impact felt in the running of the organization through prompt examination and the release of result.

“The Registrar was an experienced and hardworking personality, our heartfelt sympathy is with the family, and the examination body praying that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss as well as grant the deceased soul eternal rest.

However, the Governor assured that the government is with the family at this time of grieve and will give them the necessary support and comfort.

Mr Obioma, 67, was appointed Registrar of NECO on May 14, last year and died Monday 1st June 2012.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.