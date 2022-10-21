NECO Registrar receives Integrity in Public Service Award

By Ruth Oketunde

Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, Registrar, National Examination Council (NECO) has been honoured with an award of ‘Integrity Ambassador in Public Service’, by the Verbatim News Network Limited, a media Organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which took place in Abuja also had the examination body honoured with the ‘Corporate Excellence Award’.

Mr Tobs Agbaegbu, Ediitor-in-Chief of the organisation and organiser of the event, explained that Wushishi deserved the award in recognition and appreciation of his numerous achievements in the education sector.

“He has delivered the dividends of good education through proper determination and activities and we felt that having scored NECO high in their activities, we thought it wise to award the man who led the institution with this award,” he said.

On his part, Wushishi appreciated the organisation for the award, stressing that the institution would continue to ensure credibility and uphold its mandates.

“This award is very significant because it means that we are delivering on the mandates of the council.

“Today, NECO is in the news for good because that institution is key to Nigeria’s development, due to its status of being the largest indigenous examination body in the country and in Africa.

“So, every family in Nigeria has a stake in the institution and we have done so much to see things are done within the framework that established the institution,” he said.

Also, Former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, who spoke to newsmen on the sideline of the event, congratulated the recipients of the award and also the Verbatim media Organisation.

Arase, who was the chairman at the event, also called on the media to give balanced reportage ahead of the 2023 elections.

“For the media, your reportage should be balanced, take journalism to a new heights of investigation and make sure your facts are properly spelled out.

“For the political gladiators, I want to tell them to practice tolerance and if they lose, there are more elections to come and for that will win, I want them to extend their hands of fellowship to those who have lost,” he said.

NAN reports that other awardees at the event are Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Governor, Nasarawa State, who received the Governor of the Year Award.

Others are Mr Micheal Ohiani, Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), was also honoured as an Integrity Ambassador, among others.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

