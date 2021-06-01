The Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, is dead.Obioma died in his house on London Street, Dutsen Kura area of Minna, Niger, on Monday evening after a brief illness.A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the late registrar slumped and died in his bedroom.He was said to have returned from Abuja for an official assignment at about 9 .a.m. and decided to rest before going to the office

.Head of Information and Publicity of NECO, Malam Azeez Sani and the police public relations officer of the Police Command in the state could not be reached for details.But a statement from the family of the deceased issued to Malam Mustapha Abdul, the Director, Human Resource of the council, informed the board, management and staff of NECO of the occurrence.

The statement reads: “Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO has passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.“We request that you kindly notify the board, management and the entire staff of the council of this development. We shall keep you duly informed”.He was appointed on the May 14, 2020 via a letter with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Obioma, a professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation, was born on Dec. 12, 1953. He is from Bende Local Government Area of Abia.

He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Until his appointment as Registrar of NECO, Obioma was the Ebonyi Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.The appointment of the late Obioma, 67, for an initial of five-year tenure, took effect from May 14, 2020.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

