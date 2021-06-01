Contrary to social media rumours that National Examinations Council (NECO) Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Godswill Obioma, has been assassinated, he died on Monday during an illness.

Prof. Obioma died in Minna on Monday at the age of 67.

NECO’s Director, Human Resources Management, Alhaji Mustapha Abdul, announced the passing on of Prof. Obioma on Tuesday quoting family sources as saying the registrar died during an illness.

“This is contrary to insinuations in the social media that the registrar was assassinated in his residence in Minna.

“By this circular, we are enjoining staff of the council to remain calm while we all pray for the repose of the soul of late Prof. Obioma,’’ he stated.

Prof. Obioma was born on Dec. 12, 1953. He hailed from Bende Local Government Area of Abia.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Prof. Obioma as Registrar of NECO on May 14, 2020.

He was a Professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation and also former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council.

Before his appointment as NECO Registrar, Prof Obioma was the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Ebonyi State.

He is survived by a widow and children. (NAN)

