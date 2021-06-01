NECO Registrar Prof. Obioma dies in an illness and was not assassinated – family

Contrary to media rumours that National Examinations Council (NECO) Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Godswill Obioma, has been assassinated, he died on Monday during an illness.

Prof. Obioma died in on Monday at the age of 67.

NECO’ , Human Resources Management, Alhaji Mustapha Abdul, announced the passing on of Prof. Obioma on Tuesday quoting sources as saying the registrar died during an illness.

“This is contrary to insinuations in the media that the registrar was assassinated in his residence in .

“By this circular, are enjoining  staff of the council to remain calm while all pray the repose of the soul of late Prof. Obioma,’’ he stated.

Prof. Obioma was born on Dec. 12, 1953. He hailed from Bende Local Government Area of Abia.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Prof. Obioma as Registrar of NECO on May 14, 2020.

He was a Professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation and also former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Council.

Before his appointment as NECO Registrar, Prof Obioma was the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in State.

He is survived by a widow and children. (NAN)

