NECO Registrar describes IBB quintessential leader, extols him at 81

Registrar/Chief Executive, National Examinations Council,NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi has described Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida as a quintessential leader whose contributions to the development of Nigeria will remain indelible in the sand of time.

Wushishi who felicitate with the Elder Statesman for attaining the milestone of 81 years on the planet earth, described him as a bastion of knowledge who has impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

He stated that it would not be out of place to describe Gen. Babangida as the architect and father of modern Nigeria, in view of the numerous reforms which he introduced when he was at the saddle as Military President.

Wushishi prayed to Allah,SWT, to grant the elder statesman good health and longlife to enable him continue to provide the required mentorship to young Nigerians.

