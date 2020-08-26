NECO pledges effective, efficient conduct of its examinations

The National Examination Council (NECO), has assured the public of its commitment to ensure effective and efficient conduct of all its examinations.

This is following complaints by some schools whose candidates are unable to sit for the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that commenced on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

In a statement by Mr Azeez Sani, Head of Information and Public Relations (NECO) to news men in Abuja on Wednesday said that adequate opportunity was provided well in advance for all schools to register their candidates.

“This was given that some schools and/or candidates may have faced difficulties in the course of the registrations.

“Due largely to this and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council extended the duration for registration to 12 midnight of Friday, Aug. 21. 2020.

“The extension was widely publicised through various platforms. The aim was largely to accommodate late registration.

“It is regrettable that in spite of these measures, some schools failed to complete the registration or enrollment processes.

“It is therefore instructive to restate that the closure of the Portal on the said date was not punitive or designed to undermine registrants and schools.

“It was, however, to allow the Council produce and distribute materials to Examination Centres for seamless conduct of the exercise,” he said.

He, therefore, promised that NECO would continue to engage all stakeholders as may be appropriate, within its statutory mandates. (NAN)