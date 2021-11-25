NECO pays 18,243 supervisors, other ad-hoc staff in 2021 SSCE

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

All ad-hoc staff involved in the conduct of the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates have been fully paid by the National Examinations Council, NECO.

This was contained in a press statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday by NECO Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Hazeez Sani.

It said the ad-hoc staff includes, 18,243 Supervisors, 887 Assistant Supervisors and 65,159 Examiners. The payment which commenced last week has been concluded.

The Management of NECO appreciated the invaluable contributions of the Supervisors and Examiners in the success story of the Council over the years, and reiterates its determination to strengthening the existing cordial relationship between them.

The Council ,however, appealed to State Governments yet to pay the examination fees of their candidates who sat for the SSCE (Internal), to do so in order to facilitate the release of the result of such candidates.

It would be recalled that the Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi had on 29th October, 2021 announced the release of the results of the 2021 SSCE for School based candidates.

