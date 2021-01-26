NECO gives new date for 2020 SSCE

The National Examination Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (External). Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday. Sani said the examination earlier scheduled to commence on Feb. 1 and end on March 3 would now start on Feb. 8 and end on March 10.

” Following requests by candidates to be given more time to complete their registration process for the 2020 SSCE (External), the NECO has fixed new dates for the examination. ” The Council hereby informs those candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated.

“All candidates are advised to access the revised examination time table on the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng “All candidates, stakeholders and the general public are to take note of the above information,’’ he added. (NAN)