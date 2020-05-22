NECO gets new Registrar

Share the news













By Tina George, Minna

A new Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has been appointed.

He is Professor Godswill Obioma, who until his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, was the Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ebonyi.

He formally took over from the former Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna on Friday.

A letter dated 15th May 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 14th May 2020.

Obioma has held other key positions in the education sector, including Director, Monitoring, Research and Statistics, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB); Director Monitoring and Evaluation Universal Basic Education Programme; Director Monitoring and Evaluation National Primary Education Commission and Head, Department of Science, Mathematics and Technology, University of Jos.

