NECO gets Acting Registrar

June 3, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Governing Board of the National Examinations (NECO), has approved the of Mr Ebikibina Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/ of the .

The approval is contained in a statement signed by Mr Azeez Sani, the ’s Head of Information and Public Relations on Thursday in Abuja.

Ogborodi’s followed the death of Prof. Godswill Obioma, NECO’s Registrar on Monday after a brief illness.

Until his , Ogborodi the Director, Special Duties in the .

Sani said that the governing board endorsed the appointment of the acting registrar at its emergency meeting on Wednesday.

He added that Ogborodi appointed as he the most senior director in the council, adding that all activities of the council would continue as earlier planned.

Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He obtained his first from University of Jos in 1986 and a master’s in Disability from the same university in 1999.

The acting registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

He also a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department, Acting Director, Office of the Registrar, Director, and Director, Human Resource Management among others. ()

