NECO extends registration period for 2022 SSCE internal

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Examinations Council,NECO, has extended the Registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination,SSCE, for school based candidates to midnight of Monday 20th June, 2022.

This development was disclosed in a press statement to journalists by NECO

Head Information and Public Relations Division,Azeez Sani in Abuja on Monday.

It would be recalled that the registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May, 2022.

The examination body said also said there will not be further extension after this.

“Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, will commence on 27th June, 2022 and end on Friday 12th August, 2022.

Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.

