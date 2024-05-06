NECO digitises recruitment of examination supervisors

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has digitalised the recruitment process for examination Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors.

The supervisors are for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal and External.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by Azeez Sani, Acting Director, Information and Digital Communication of the council.

Sani said the digitalisation is to check sharp practices in the recruitment process and to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery.

He said the digitalisation process involved migration from the manual recruitment of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors to Online system,.

Sani said this would ensure that supervisors nomination form, appointment letters and supervisors e-photo Albums were generated on-line.

He also said the routine swapping of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors during the Examination would be done online.

He urged interested qualified teachers with NCE, Degree Certificate, Masters Degree, PhD and Professors who are eligible to apply as Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors for BECE or SSCE Internal or External to do so.

It could be recalled that before the digitalisation system, recruitment of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors was done manually by the Council. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi