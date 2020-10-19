NECA urges protesters to be peaceful, allow businesses continue

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has urged protesters to be peaceful and not harass other citizens going about their legitimate businesses.

NECA Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He was speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing EndSars protests rocking many parts of the country.

Olawale also urged the Federal Government to take cogent and convincing steps in addressing the genuine agitation of the citizens.