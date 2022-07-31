NECA appoints new DG

By Esenvosa Izah

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has appointed Mr Adewale Oyerinde, as Director-General of the association, effective Aug. 1, 2022.

NECA’s President, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position of Director-General became vacant following the demise of late Dr Timothy Olawale, in September, 2021.

Adeniyi said that Oyerinde was expected to build on the legacies of professionalism and excellent service that the association was known for, and take it to greater heights.

He said that Oyerinde was the Deputy-Director and Head of Membership Services of the association.

Oyerinde joined NECA in 2010, and has worked in various capacities in the Social, Economic and Labour Affairs Department and also the Learning and Development Department of the Association.

He has over 16 years’ experience in Industrial and Human Resources (HR), Business Development, Stakeholders Management and key areas of Employers’ Federation/Business Membership Organisation Management.

Oyerinde, according to the statement, is an HR thought-leader and International Labour Organisation (ILO) trained Master Trainer.

He is also a United Nations Industrial Development Organisation-trained ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 1400:2015 Lead Auditor..

Oyerinde holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the University of Lagos.

He is an alumnus of the International Training Centre of the ILO and full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management among others. (NAN)

