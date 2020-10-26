NEC urges CACOVID to explain status of palliatives donated to states

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged the leadership of the Coalition Against COVID-19(CACOVID) to come out with an independent statement on the status of the distribution of palliatives donated to states.

The call was part of the communique issued after an emergency virtual NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday.

NEC said that CACOVID should clearly explain the circumstances behind the delay in the distribution of food items domiciled in warehouses across the country.

The council expressed sincere condolences to all those who had been injured, suffered the death of a loved one or lost property since the hijacking of the EndSARS demonstrations by criminals and hoodlums across the country.

NEC observed the low morale of security operatives during the period and members resolved to commend the Nigerian Police Force and all the security agencies for their handling of what is clearly an unprecedented problem.

“Council affirmed an unequivocal belief and assurance that most members of the nation’s security personnel are law-abiding and are capable of restoring law and order in the country.

“NEC also supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the country’s security services by improving the capacity of security officers across the rank and file, while providing them with the necessary equipment to carry out their jobs effectively.

“NEC enjoined the CACOVID leadership to come out with an independent statement on the status of the distribution of palliatives donated to States which should clearly explain the circumstances behind the delay in the distribution of food items domiciled in warehouses across the country.

“Council reviewed the activities of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist groups, stressing that these subterranean and violent tendencies must be quickly addressed given that they have continually hijacked demonstrations and caused mayhem and lawlessness across parts of the country.

“Council established that economic issues underlie what the country has gone through in the last few weeks. Good governance and improved service delivery remain the fundamental panacea to social tensions in the country, and social welfare must be given greater priority in the first instance.’’

NEC decried the irresponsible use of social media in fueling misinformation and increasing social tensions.

It agreed to embark on an objective framing of a new security and stability architecture for the country.

The council said such architecture would be supported by the development of a framework of engagement with the youth, civil society and religious leaders; a framework for national unity.

“A framework to engage with security agencies that will devolve more control to state governors, who are the chief security officers of their states.

“A framework for federal support to provide compensation for those who have incurred losses in the last few weeks and a framework for social security to deal with the problem of unemployment and poverty in the country.”

A joint committee was consequently set up by the Chairman of NEC to work with state governments represented by the Governors of Ebonyi, Ondo, Niger, Delta, Borno and Sokoto States to implement the resolutions of the emergency meeting. (NAN)