NEC to observe COVID-19 protocols in Ekiti by-election

March 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured that it will conduct the March 20 Ekiti Constituency 1 of Assembly -election in line with .

Dr Adeniran Tella, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said Thursday in Ado Ekiti, when spoke with newsmen.

Tella said the commission will work with stakeholders, especially security agencies to ensure a peaceful election.

have met with the Commissioner of Police and all necessary arrangements have been made in that respect (-election),’’ said.

Tella appealed to politicians to educate their supporters the need to conduct themselves peacefully during the election, adding that INEC had intensified preparations for the election. (NAN)

No tags for this post.