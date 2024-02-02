NEC tasks stakeholders on peaceful Saturday’s Chibok rerun election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tasked stakeholders to ensure peaceful Saturday’s Chibok State Constituency by-election in Borno.

Mr Shu’aibu Ibrahim, the state INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, said this in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri.



“INEC is calling upon all eligible registered voters, as well as other stakeholders, to demonstrate exemplary behavior and strictly adhere to the established rules and regulations during the electoral process in order to achieve a free, fair, credible, and peaceful exercise,” Ibrahim said.



He lauded the collaborative efforts by stakeholders toward a seamless election, adding that the commission had obtained and secured all election materials necessary for the by-election.



“As is usual, the commission is working alongside security agencies to guarantee a secure and peaceful environment before, during and after the exercise.

“For your information, Chibok state constituency has 11 Registration Areas (RA), 118 Polling Units (PU) and 55,498 registered voters. Seven political parties are contesting the position,” Ibrahim said.



He expressed gratitude to stakeholders, particularly Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (1CCES) and the media for their contributions toward the election.

“Accreditation and voting will commence simultaneously at 8:30 pm and will end at 2:00 pm.

“However, voters in the queue by 2:00 pm shall be allowed to cast their votes. The BVAS machine will be used for voter accreditation during the election.

“Voters are also reminded that there will be no voting without a voter card (PVC),” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election followed the death of the lawmaker for Chibok state constituency, Mr Nuhu Clark. (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman

