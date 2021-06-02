Nearly 600 doctors dead in India’s COVID-19 2nd wave- Indian Medical Association

 As many as 594 doctors died during the second wave of pandemic in India from April May, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Wednesday.

The national capital Delhi topped the list with 107 deaths, followed by Bihar with 96 such fatalities and Uttar Pradesh with 67 deaths.

However, the IMA a voluntary organisation of physicians in India, it is possible that the actual number of fatalities far exceeds these statistics, since the association only keeps a record of its 350,000 members, out of the nearly 1.2 million doctors in the country, reported the English daily `The Hindustan Times’.

India was hit hard by the deadly second wave, with daily spike of cases crossing the 400,000-mark for times, and daily deaths surpassing 4,000 several days.

However, over the past few days, a decline in both the new cases and the deaths has been seen across the country.

Commenting the large number of medical practitioners’ deaths during the second wave, Dr Krati Varshney, a microbiologist at the care centre “Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS)’’, in western Uttar Pradesh, said that constant exposure the might have led so many casualties among the medical community.

“They died due constant exposure. At times it becomes very difficult maintain all precautions during the long duty hours at COVID care centres.

with kits on, sometimes one gets accidentally exposed to the deadly ,’’ said the microbiologist who RT-PCR samples at SIMS.

Citing another reason, she added that in most cases doctors and medical staff had common washing and changing areas, which might also have led to the transmission of from each another.

“In some cases, depression that crept in among the doctors during long and exhausting duty hours might have led to a reduction in overall immunity levels,’’ added Dr Krati.(Xinhua/NAN)

