Ndume stands as surety for Maina’s bail application

Sen. Ali Ndume has stood as surety for Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), in his application to the Federal High Court, Abuja, to further varied his bail conditions.

Counsel to Maina, Joe Gadzama, made this known, on Tuesday, while presenting another motion before Justice Okon Abang for further bail variation of the defendant.

Maina, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud has been in detention since November 2019. One of the conditions given by the court is for the defendant to provide a senator who would stand as a surety for him. The matter is ongoing as at the time of filing the report. (NAN)

