Ndukwe, Oti, others set for FUTO Alumni Biennial Lecture Oct 19

Lagos State will host the 2023 biennial lecture of the Federal University of Technology- Owerri (FUTO) Alumni Association; the 6th in the series, where techies, technocrats and academics including Ernest Ndukwe, an Engineer and Chairman, MTN Nigeria, and other thought leaders would proffer solutions to reflate the nation’s economy.

The event holds at the Admiralty Conference Centre by Naval Dockyard, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island Lagos, on Thursday, Octobier 19 by 10am.

The lecture tagged; Nigeria’s Quest For Development: The Technological Fast-Tracking, would be chaired by Dr. Ndukwe, who was also a former Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC; and will feature FUTO’s first female and substantive vice chancellor, Professor (Mrs.) Nnenna Nnannaya Oti, as the Guest of Honour.

Professor Emeka E. Oguzie (Deputy Vice Chancellor, FUTO) is the Guest Lecturer, while a former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas Limited- Mr. Ed Ubong will keynote the lecture.

Discussants are Mrs. Martina Atuchi (Executive Director of Business Services, NNPC), Mr. Slawomir Cieslinski (Head of Business WIOCC Nigeria), Engr. Chris Amakulo (Director, Data Management Services NIMASA), Mr. Folorunso Aliu (GMD, Telnet Nigeria Limited). They would be discussing the Topic; Harnessing Technological Innovations For Sustainable Development in Nigeria.

The Chief Host and National President, FUTO Alumni Association, Professor Laz Uzoechi, and his co-Host/Chairman, Lagos Chapter FUTO Alumni Association, Mr. Kingsley Ukwuoma urged the attending publics to register at: http://bit.ly/futobls2023 to ensure effective planning.

