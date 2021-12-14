Ndubuisi Kanu’s 2nd wife wants court recognise offspring as estate heirs

December 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Mrs Josephine Ndubuisi-Kanu, one of the widows of retired Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu, a former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo,  on Tuesday asked an Ikeja to recognise her children as heirs to the estate of their father.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  Josephine, through her counsel,  Mr Ben Ediowere, asked that all the records of the court reflect that she  was wife to Kanu.

“She also has two children from the union who are entitled to the estate,” the counsel said.

Responding, Justice Christopher Balogun asked if Josephine and her late husband were married under the Matrimonial Causes Act.

Ediowere responded in the negative.

The judge said that the Act recognised only one wife.

Balogun, however, said that  under the law, the children of the union would be entitled to the estate.

Also, Josephine’s  counsel informed the court that Kanu’s other wife, Gladys, filed a suit in Abia the estate.

court has no jurisdiction landed property in Abia State,” the judge responded.

Counsel to Gladys, Mr John Duru, said that he had filed a writ on behalf of his client, asking the Nigerian Navy to pay  the deceased’s entitlements as a high ranking officer.

Earlier, Balogun expressed surprise that Kanu’s  family members were filing various applications through their counsel the estate.

“After sorting the issues with the burial of the former Governor of Lagos, I was expecting that on subsequent court dates, will be filing terms of settlement.

“However, I am not ordering that you go for settlement, it is only advice. If cannot settle, we will have to proceed to trial.

The judge adjourned the case until Jan. 31 for mention.

NAN reports that  Kanu died on Jan. 13 at the age of 77. Following his passing, there was a family dispute about how the funeral be conducted.

Gladys  filed a suit the her step children, the Nigerian Navy and Josephine, seeking to be allowed to participate in Kanu’s burial rites.

The respondent to the suit are Kelly Kanu, Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona (Nee Kanu), Andrey Joe-Ezigbo (nee Kanu), Paula Kanu and Karen Johnson (Nee Kanu).

The others are Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu, Stephen Kanu and Josephine Ndubuisi-Kanu.

During proceedings  on Oct. 11, Balogun  gave an order on how the funeral rites of the late military administrator  be conducted.

Addressing the court then, Gladys had described herself as Kanu’s only legal wife. She said that she  and the deceased were  co-habiting until his death.

“We wedded legally in the church, I was married to him for 27 years but I was with him for 31 years,” she said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,