Ndubuisi Kanu: Court joins probate registrar in inheritance suit

An Ikeja high court on Monday joined its probate registrar in a suit on estate of the late Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu.

The suit was filed by one of the wives of the late Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gladys, in the suit marked LD/3685FPM/2021, is seeking the Nigerian Navy to calculate the entitlements of the late naval chief into a bank account.

She is also seeking to be declared the only widow of the deceased.

She said that she and the deceased lived together until his death.

She added that she was married to him for 27 years but was in a relationship with him for 31 years.

The respondents in the suit are the children of the late naval chief, his two other wives – Josephine and Christine – and the Nigerian Navy.

Justice Christopher Balogun, in a ruling on Monday, joined the probate registrar as one of the respondents in the suit, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

“In respect of the application of the claimant’s counsel to join the probate registrar in the suit, I have listened carefully to the counsel in the suit.

“The probate registrar is hereby joined in the suit as a desirable party and is at liberty to file defence.

“The case is hereby adjourned until June 23 for hearing of the originating summons,” Balogun said.

Counsel to Gladys, Mr Wale Adesokan (SAN), had filed an application dated April 4, seeking an order of the court to join the probate registrar in the suit.

“We filed an affidavit and written address attached to it.

“The issue raised by the probate registrar has only buttressed the point why the probate should be joined.

“I pray the court to grant our application, Adesokan said.

Counsel representing the probate registrar had opposed the application, saying that it was neither a proper party, a necessary party nor a desirable party in the suit.

NAN reports that on May 12, the court had ordered the claimant to serve the registrar of the court’s probate, an amended originating summons she presented to the court. (NAN)

