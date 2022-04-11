NDPHC signs power supply agreement with Abuja community

By Constance Imasuen

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), says it has signed a power supply agreement with Kaida Community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Emmanuel Ojor, Head, Communication and Public Relations, NDPHC said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the agreement was in fulfillment of NDPHC corporate social responsibility.

According to him, Kaida is a small community with about 250 homes which are completely shut out from electricity.

He said that with the agreement, NDPHC would provide a Solar Cabin System supply from the grid

Ojor quoted Mr Kassim Abdullahi, the Executive Director, Generation as saying “NDPHC was working with Sun Africa on the development of the renewable energy projects both on grid and off grid’’.

He said that the collaboration would unlock about 1Gigawatt (GW) of electricity to Nigerians.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Agreement, (MOA), is a prerequisite for obtaining a permit from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for provision of power less than 100 Kilo Watts (KW) to any community,’’ he said.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo said that the 27.6 Kilo Watts (KW) Solar Cabin System was donated to NDPHC by Sun Africa, a U.S. Company.

On her part, the General Manager, Renewable Energy, NDPHC, Ms Valerie Agberagba said that the solar cabin system would provide electricity to 50 homes with an average of four occupants when deployed.

According to Agberagba , the project is expandable, but however, warned that such expansion will depend on how well Kaida community takes care of the it.

She said that the community’s actions and inaction would determine the next step to be taken.

The statement also quoted Mr Peter Mauriv, the Executive Officer in charge of Solar Cabin Development at Sun Africa as saying “we are aware that this project would not service every household in Kaida.

“ It is simply going to illustrate the impact it makes and to show the importance of expanding the project in Kaida and to other part of the country.

“The big advantage of renewable energy, specifically solar power is that it is robust and reliable.’’ he said.

Mauriv said that in addition to providing electricity, the project had the potential to create job, provide water, and opportunities to hold social events for the community dwellers.

He said that a 22 Kilo Volt Ampere (KVA) generator would also be provided for the community as a backup to support the Solar Cabin System. (NAN)

