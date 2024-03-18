NDPC to investigate alleged NIMC’s  unauthorised access to enrollees’ personal data

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), says it will investigate the alleged unauthorised access to the personal data of enrollees by the

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Its National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of NDPC said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday and signed by Mr Babatunde Bamigboye, Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations of NDPC.

“This investigation is a further regulatory measure to be taken by NDPC in the wake of public concerns over reports of illegal access to personal data of enrollees by a shadowy entity called XpressVerify.com,” Olatunji said.

He recalled that the NDPC had been engaging with NIMC on fostering adequacy of data protection and consequently had a workshop in February.

According to him, this is one in a continuum of measures being put in place by the Federal Government to ensure data privacy and protection.

“We note that NIMC has initiated internal investigation and it has immediately given full assurance of cooperation with NDPC.

“NDPC will get to the root of the allegation and review existing mediums through which any entity may lawfully verify the identity of enrollees on its platform.

“Furthermore, NDPC will work with relevant agencies to audit the trails of the alleged unauthorised data processing and monetisation of same,” he said.

Olatunji noted that those who were found culpable for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, would be brought to justice.

The National commissioner further directed that preliminary findings of the investigation should be made public within seven days.(NAN)

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi