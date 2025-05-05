NDPC signs MoU with Mastercard to consolidate data protection capacity

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mastercard to consolidate data protection capacity in Nigeria.

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mastercard to consolidate data protection capacity in Nigeria.

The MoU was signed by the two organisations at a one-day workshop organised for 150 Data Protection Officers (DPO) on providing hands-on practical training on Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA).

Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), Section 28, DPIA is defined as a process designed to identify the risks and impacts of the envisaged processing of personal data.

The DPIA comprised of a systemic description of an envisaged processing and its purpose, the assessment of the risks to the rights and freedom of data subjects, among other requirements.

Dr Vincent Olatunji, National Comissioner, NDPC, in his remarks said that the workshop was part of activities to mark the eight edition of the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA) conference scheduled for Tuesday.

Olatjnji also said that the Federal Government was committed to increasing the number of certified DPOs with the required skills to manage data protection.

He noted that the capacity building would be beneficial to both Nigeria and Mastercard, adding that the country had tech savvy youths who were digital natives ready to explore.

“Human capital is really key to us and the ecosystem we are regulating is very special, it is still new, still emerging and we need all we can to the build capacity of officers.

“We want to build the capacity of our people so we can be able to deliver on our mandate and fully deepen privacy in Nigeria.

“We are targeting to build the capacity of 250,000 DPOs annually and we are working with partners like Mastercard to achieve that,” he said.

He urged the participants to leverage the opportunity, adding that the ecosystem was evolving.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the commission early in the year started the training of 500 DPOs to bridge the gap in defict.

Mr Derek Ho, Deputy Chief Privacy Officer, AI and Data Responsibility, Mastercard, said that sharing ideas would ensure trust in the digital economy era. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)