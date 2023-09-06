NDPC inaugurates national committee for implementation directive of NDP Act

By Chimezie Godfrey

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission on Monday inaugurated the National Committee for the General Application and implementation Directive (GAID)

of the Nigeria Data Protection (NDP) Act

Olatunji explained that the NDP Act GAID is one in a continuum of vital, regulatory measures being taken by the Commission to ensure smooth compliance procedure under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

“The work of the Committee will, among others, address providence guidance on technical and organizational measures data controllers and data processors are expected to take in order to ensure privacy of data subjects, data security and data sovereignty.

“Furthermore, the GAID, will among others, provide clarity on the definitions of critical terms and concepts such as Child Consent, Data Subjects’ Rights, Lawful Basis of Data Processing and Registration of Data Controllers and Data Processors and Cross Border Data Transfers among others,” he said.

Olatunji also disclosed that the Committee which comprises 8 members is chaired by the Commission’s Head, Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, Babatunde Bamigboye, Esq.,with Mr. Tokunbo Smith of the Association of Licensed Data Protection Organizations of Nigeria as Co-Chair. Hauwa Hadejia, Esq is to serve as the Secretary.

Other members of the Committee include Ozoemena F. Nwogbo, Esq., Mr. Gbenga Sesan,Mr. David Daser, Femi Daniels, Esq. and Ifeoma Peters, Esq.

