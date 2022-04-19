NDPB partners ID4D in boosting national economy

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) as part of its efforts in making data privacy a cornerstone of sustainable digital economy in the country are collaborating with the Nigeria Digital Identification For Development Project (ID4D) in proactively strategizing ways to develop initiatives that will boost the nation’s economy.

While appreciating the ID4D for their effort thus far in the development of the Nation’s economy, the NDPB National Commissioner (NC), Dr Vincent Olatunji CPPPS, CDPO, FIIM who visited the project facility today in Abuja commended the Coordinator of the Ecosystem Strategic Unit (ECSU), Mr. Solomon Musa Odole and the Coordinator of the Project Implementation Unit, Mr Ibrahim Dikko for an exemplary leadership and for coordinating the World Bank, European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) in boosting national development.

“With your coordination of this team in which your task is really important to Nigeria coupled with a supervising Minister, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami who is a go getter and ready to drive the digital economy sector to enviable heights, I am convinced of an accelerated boost in development of the National Economy”, Olatunji stated.

The NDPB Boss however urged the hosts to always make the interest of the country their top priority by strategizing ways of developing initiatives that can assist the government.

He stated that the Bureau currently relies on the NDPR but with the cooperation of the ID4D are working round the clock in harmonising all related documents in getting an approval for a principal legislation on data privacy and protection

Emphasizing his point further, Olatunji asserted that National Identity and Digital Economy wouldn’t be functional without proper digital privacy and protection.

He disclosed that the industry’s relevant stakeholders are already being engaged on the drafting of the data protection bill with the aim of incorporating their contributions and critiques into it to make it more robust and generally accepted.

“After the drafting of the bill, we will need to engage stakeholders and make them see it as their own because they are making important contributions to whatever we are doing. We are already mobilizing them to get them ready for the bill that is coming”, Olatunji mentioned.

Giving his welcome address earlier, Mr Solomon Musa Odole expressed his pleasure at the visit from the NDPB team and congratulated the NC on the official launching of the Bureau’s website, logo and core values.

While offering ID4D’S support to the bureau in accomplishing their mandate, Solomon stated that the program’s activities for the year regarding data protection have been listed out and will be made available to the NC for his review before onward transmission to the World Bank for clearance.

“I always tell my colleagues that the NDPB happens to be our best ally when it comes to work because for now we are working with you and doing everything possible to support the bureau and ensure all your goals are achieved”, Solomon concluded

Buttressing Mr Somolon’s remark, Mr Ibrahim Dikko commended the Bureau for her unprecedented achievements since it’s launch and gave assurances of the programme’s support in providing a well protected coverage of digital ID to all Nigerians.

