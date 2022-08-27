NDPB, NHIA to collaborate on data protection, privacy



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have agreed to collaborate on data protection and privacy.

Dr Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), led his team on a courtesy visit to Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, the Director General, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) at the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The visit which was in line with the Data Protection and Privacy awareness drive of the NDPB in sensitizing public sector organizations explored the immense potentials of data governance particularly in the health sector.

Noting that the new NHIA Data Center will serve as a platform for data processing on a large scale, the NHIA boss expressed deep optimism in the value that NDPB brings to the table particularly in the area of public trust and confidence in their Data processing activities.

The two organizations agreed to collaborate in view of the importance of the work and mandates of both agencies. Accordingly, a joint working committee was set up to draft a Memorandum of Understanding to guide the collaboration going forward.

The NDPB was set up in February, 2002 by President Muhammad Buhari , GCFR as the nation’s Data Protection Authority and to fully implement the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) issued in 2019. The NHIA, formerly NHIS was established in 2004 to provide easy access to healthcare by all Nigerians.

